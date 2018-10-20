Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Hillary Clinton is showing her loyalties when it comes to The Fast and the Furious franchise.

The former 2016 presidential nominee stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to play a game of "Just One Question" where Late Show staff members get to ask, well, one question. Some of these inquiries included "What is your proudest accomplishment as Secretary of State?" and "Who's that guy who's really good in that thing?" (hint: it's Tony Shahloub).

John, a writer, posed a polarizing question to Clinton: The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) or Vin Diesel?

She replied with a lengthy explanation and much more detail than her previous answers.

"Boy, what a tough question," she said. "The Fast and the Furious movies prove that both are masters of high-octane action."