Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 5:00 PM
Everything old is new again in the world of television. Murphy Brown, Will & Grace and
Roseanne The Conners are all back on TV. Another famous sitcom from the 1990s almost joined these shows: Home Improvement.
After the cancellation of Last Man Standing, Tim Allen began talking about bringing Tim Taylor and the Home Improvement family back to TV and it was thisclose to happening, he told E! News—he even shared what the story would be!—but then Last Man Standing was revived by Fox.
"I never felt—and it's come true—that this was done. It never felt right," Allen told E! News about Last Man Standing ending and Home Improvement returning. "In the time off, we got real close where we talked to everybody…It was an interesting idea."
The plot for the Home Improvement revival had the Taylor boys, Brad (Zachery Ry Bryan), Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) and Mark (Taran Noah Smith) as property owners and real estate "people" in Michigan with Jill (Patricia Richardson) and Tim (Allen) still together, but living in different house.
"It was real interesting," Allen said, noting the idea seemed to click with just about everyone. Allen was also close to doing another Galaxy Quest. He starred in that flick alongside Sigourney Weaver, the late Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub and Daryl Mitchell.
Last Man Standing airs Fridays, 8 p.m. on Fox.
