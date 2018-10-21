Meet the 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 Couples

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Oct. 21, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
90 Day Fiance

TLC

90 Day Fiancé, the show that you've probably bonded with your mom over, is back for a sixth season of international couples in love. The TLC reality series returns for a sixth season on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. with six new couples either looking to get the K-1 visa or marry in the allotted 90 days granted.

What's new besides the couples this year? Not one, but two unexpected pregnancies. Yep, two couples are either with child or already had a kid from their international trysts. The international lovers hail from Jamaica, Russia, Samoa, Mexico, Indonesia and Brazil, and the ages this year range from 19 to 40.

Meet the new couples below.

Photos

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Status Check

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Jonathan and Fernanda

Jonathan, 32, hails from North Carolina, and Fernanda, 19, is from Mexico. They met at a club in Mexico and Jonathan extended his trip an extra three days to be with her. Three months later, he proposed. Fernanda jokes her youth is being robbed with the upcoming marriage...Can the two overcome the 12-year age gap and live happily ever after?

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Ashley and Jay

Ashley, 31, is from Pennsylvania, and Jay, 20, hails from Jamaica. The couple met at a club while Ashley was in Jamaica for a friend's wedding. Jay found Ashley via social media and six months later Ashley returned to visit Jay. They got engaged after spending eight days together. Ashley has been engaged twice before, will third time be the charm?

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani, 29, lives in California and met Asuelu, 23, while on vacation in Samoa. Asuelu worked at the resort where the Mormon-raised Kalani was staying. Kalani was taught to save herself for marriage, but lost her virginity to Asuelu and got pregnant with his child. Now with a five-month-old baby, will they be able to overcome the hurdles and skeptical family and make it official?

Article continues below

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Steven and Olga

Steven, 20, a resident of Maryland, met Olga while she was vacationing in the United States from Russia. After a month and a half of dating, Olga got pregnant.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Colt and Larissa

Las Vegas resident Colt, 33, met Brazilian Larissa, 31, via social media. Colt wasn't having luck with American women, and the two met up in Mexico.  Colt proposed after just five days. According to TLC, Colt is a "mama's boy," and is used to his mom taking care of all of his needs, so now he and his mom have to adjust to having Larissa in their lives.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Eric and Leida

Eric, 40, is a divorced father of three daughters from Wisconsin. He met Leida, 29, via a persona ad on an international website. The two started video chatting and Eric eventually traveled to meet Leida, who lives with her parents in a wealthy neighborhood in Indonesia. Eric proposed after two days.

Article continues below

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , VG , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Tim Allen Confirms "Home Improvement" Reboot Almost Happened

Charmed

How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Says Last Man Standing's Big Ratings Were "Startling"

Tim Allen & Nancy Travis Reveal Why They Won't Mention Trump

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Public Life Early in Career

Ending TV Shows, Jane the Virgin, Big Bang Theory, Veep

From Big Bang to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.