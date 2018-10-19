Free Willy's Former Child Star Arrested for Domestic Violence

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 11:31 AM

Jason James Richter

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jason James Richter has found himself in a legal situation.

Los Angeles Police confirm to E! News that the Free Willy star was arrested on Monday in the San Fernando Valley for misdemeanor domestic violence.

He was released Wednesday on $20,000 bail. His next court date has yet to be announced.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, Jason allegedly got into an argument after he asked his girlfriend about a co-worker and whether they were having an affair. Authorities told the outlet that the girlfriend claimed Jason "grabbed her" during their discussion.

"Jason and his girlfriend were involved in an argument that unfortunately escalated to the point where police were called," a rep for the actor told Us Weekly. "However, Jason vehemently denies any physical altercation. He is devastated that anyone has been led to believe otherwise. Jason was released on his own recognizance. The police found no visible marks or bruises, and there is every reason to believe that these false charges will be dropped."

Photos

Child Stars Who Turned Out All Right

Jason James Richter, Free Willy, Forgotten 90's Crushes

Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Fans will remember Jason from the 1993 family-friendly film titled Free Willy. In the movie, the actor played Jesse who risks everything to free a beloved killer whale who may be killed by the aquarium owners.

Since the film, Jason appeared in the film's sequels and made guest appearances in shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Bones and Rugrats.

The actor and producer appears to keep his personal life private on social media. Instead, he can be seen posting from the set of his projects with the cast and crew. Most recently, he attended Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

