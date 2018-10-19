Tim Allen Says Last Man Standing's Big Ratings Were "Startling"

Last Man Standing was one of the top shows on Friday nights for six seasons. Then ABC canceled it, to the surprise of everyone involved. And then, again, to the surprise of everyone involved, Fox brought the show back to life. The return of the sitcom starring Tim Allen and Nancy Travis had huge ratings, the premiere was watched by 8.1 million viewers and notched a 1.8 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Travis said those numbers felt "great."

"We were very excited to come back and were hoping the audience would be there and support us and they were," she told E! News during a recent set visit. "Better than we ever could've expected, really."

The show was last on in March 2017 on ABC before the Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 premiere on Fox.