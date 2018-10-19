Rachel Platten Reveals the Sex of Her First Child

Rachel Platten appeared on Friday's episode of Good Morning America and announced the sex of her first child. After the host held up two GMA-themed onesies—a pink one and a blue one—the "Fight Song" singer picked the pink ensemble and revealed she's having a girl.

"That's it. That's the gender reveal," Platten said with a giggle after breaking the news.

Platten announced her pregnancy in July. The mother-to-be broke the news by posting a picture of her cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

"This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes.... I am pregnant!!" part of her announcement read. "I can't believe I'm finally typing these words—I have wanted to share this news for months. As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way—how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too? I finally realized that I can't worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart."