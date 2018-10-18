True Thompson Is An Adorable Unicorn at Another Kardashian Cousin Cupcake Party

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 7:08 PM

True Thompson, MJ

True Thompsonis too cute to handle in her latest costume.

The tiny tike was dressed to the nines in an adorable blue unicorn ensemble for mom Khloe Kardashian's latest cupcake party. True showed off her latest Halloween look in a picture with great-grandma MJ, who also happened to be wearing blue for the party.

Reign Disick also got in on the action by wearing a blue cape and silver mask, while dad Scott Disick opted for a more casual look at the family get-together. 

Koko's cupcake party follows up another successful party she held for the kiddos this past weekend. The pink-themed fête was a hit with ChicagoSaintDream, Stormi Webster and True, but it was missed by Kourtney Kardashian's kids, ReignPenelope and Mason, so the reality star threw another bash to include the rest of the family. 

After the cupcake feast ended, Saint showed some love to cousin Dream in a cute moment. The middle child of the Kardashian-West family gave his cousin a lollipop and a kiss as his mother cooed over the two. Aww!

Kardashian Cousins' Cupcake Party

To see photos of the cousins' love and sugar-filled party, check out the gallery below!

Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian

Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice

Khloe Kardashian hosted yet another cupcake party for the Kardashian cousins after ReignPenelope and Mason missed out on all the fun the first time around.

Khloe Kardashian

Too Cute

For the fun occasion, the little ones got to choose from capes and unicorn headbands as they ate the sweet treats.

True Thompson, MJ

True-ly Adorable

True and her great-grandma MJ snuggled up for the cutest photo.

Reign Disick, Scott Disick

Daddy & Me

Reign, who dressed as a caped crusader for the party, found the best seat in the house—his dad's lap!

Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian

Koko & Kris

Khloe and Kris matched in blue ensembles for the blue-themed fête.

Reign Disick, Saint West

Good Times

Reign and Saint West shared a giggle over their cake, while Chicago was busy crawling away.

Saint West, Dream Kardashian

Cousin Love

Saint and Dream bond over a shared lollipop in the sweet video shared to Kim's Instagram Story.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

