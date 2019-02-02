Stripper Poles, Butt Injections and Broken Vaginas: 16 Times Cardi B Kept It All the Way Real

When she let us all know that childbirth is no picnic

During a late 2018 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cardi opened up to the late-night host about how much worse the act of bringing Kulture into the world was than she believed it would be. "It was totally harder [than I imagined it would be]," she told him. "She broke my vagina...Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina...People just be like, 'Oh, you know, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt,' but nobody tells you that like your vagina."

When she refused to hate on her past life on the pole

In fact, she made it perfectly clear during a May appearance on The Howard Stern Show that being a stripper saved her. "You wanna know something? I feel like a lot of people want me to lie and be like 'I hated it, I went through so much things, I don't recommend it,'" she told the shock jock. "I don't tell girls to go do it but I am not going to front—it really saved me. It really saved me. Before I was at the strip club I was a cashier at [a] market."

When she made it clear exactly what stripping saved her from

"When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of…Bloods," she admitted in the May issue of GQ. "I used to pop off with my homies. And they'd say, 'Yo, you really get it poppin'. You should come home. You should turn Blood.' And I did. Yes, I did." It was only when she started stripping at 19 that she left the gang. "When I was a stripper, I didn't give a f--k about gangs, because I was so focused on making money."