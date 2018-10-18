Is Fuller House Ending? Candace Cameron Bure Sets the Record Straight

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 2:53 PM
It seems rumors of Fuller House's demise are just that, rumors. According to series star Candace Cameron Bure, the Netflix sequel series to Full House is going to be around for some time.
"I don't know why or how that rumor got started," Cameron Bure told us, noting they've never known about renewals until after the season premiered. "I think it was a slow news day and someone wanted to make more of it than it is," she said. Fuller House was just nominated for its first Emmy, and Cameron Bure said she thinks everyone is going to love the upcoming fourth season.
"I have no doubt that we're going to be back for season five," she said. Be sure to watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. for more with the Fuller House star.
Mike Yarish / Netflix
TVLine reported Fuller House could be closing up shop with the upcoming fourth season. "No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we're looking forward to the premiere of season 4 later this year," a rep for Netflix told E! News.
a Netflix rep told TVLine.
Cameron Bure previously told E! News she wants to match Full House's eight season run.
"My goal, honestly, is that we're going to be the next Golden Girls. That's what we want. The three of us, add Lori Loughlin in a bunch, it'll be four of us in the house—the next generation of The Golden Girls," Cameron Bure said.
Netflix doesn't release viewer data, but according to reports from Symphony Advanced Media, episodes from the first season of Fuller House back in 2016 averaged 14.4 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic.
Fuller House follows Cameron Bure's DJ Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin's Stephanie Tanner and Andrea Barber's Kimmy Gibbler after the come together in the Tanner family home to help raise their young families. Original Full House cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier all recur. The cast of Fuller House also includes Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Hager, Scott Weinger, Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Brotherton.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?