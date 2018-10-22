How to Style 3 Hot Fall Outerwear Trends Like an It Girl

Like it or not, fall is the time to layer up and keep warm.

But who says you can't still do it in a fashionable way? Maybe you're in need of something warm to get you through these colder months. Or perhaps you're on the hunt for something more professional that you can wear and feel confident in at that next meeting. You're probably also going to want something sporty for your more casual life moments. Regardless of the situation you find yourself in, we've got three fall outerwear looks from PrettyLittleThing that are sure to up your style game this season.

Even better, we're showing you how to style 'em like a pro.