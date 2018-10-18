Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Alleged Assault Call

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was hospitalized over the weekend after police responded to an incident at her and husband David Eason's North Carolina home, reports say.

The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County told People that on October 13, two officers responded to a 911 call that a female made from the house just before 10 p.m. and which was "called in as an assault." An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, after which the "female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead," the chief added. Us Weekly reported the same information.

A rep for Evans told People that the 26-year-old reality star "had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property" and that "Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire."

Eason, 30, has not commented.

Us Weekly reported that the officers "advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take" before she was brought to the hospital and that no arrests were made and she did not file a police report.

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff Department told E! News no incident report was taken that day for Evans.