Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Alleged Assault Call

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 11:50 AM

Jenelle Evans

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was hospitalized over the weekend after police responded to an incident at her and husband David Eason's North Carolina home, reports say.

The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County told People that on October 13, two officers responded to a 911 call that a female made from the house just before 10 p.m. and which was "called in as an assault." An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, after which the "female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead," the chief added. Us Weekly reported the same information.

A rep for Evans told People that the 26-year-old reality star "had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property" and that "Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire."

Eason, 30, has not commented.

Us Weekly reported that the officers "advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take" before she was brought to the hospital and that no arrests were made and she did not file a police report.

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff Department told E! News no incident report was taken that day for Evans.

Photos

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

David Eason, Jenelle Evans, 2016 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Evans and Eason have been married for just over a year and share a 1 and 1/2-year-old daughterEnsley. Evans also has two sons from previous relationships, while Eason has a son and daughter.

Earlier this year, Eason made headlines when he was fired from Teen Mom 2 over homophobic tweets. Evans had defended him, saying, "David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham]'s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn't act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made."

