The Conners Star Lecy Goranson Vividly Recalls the Moment Roseanne Crumbled Before Her Very Eyes

"I just felt like I couldn't see any way around what that was and I was also just saddened and just shocked. I was shocked. And then I just kind of remember the next two or three hours just walking around," Goranson told E! News. She was flooded with texts and emails, but she said all she could do was just walk around and couldn't escape this thought: "This is going to crumble."

And it did. ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne after Barr's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett. ""Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," Barr said in a since-deleted tweet.

"It was just so surreal and shocking and sad," Goranson said. The actress said she continues to be baffled by the tweet. "Whatever you want to call it, it is racist, that being said I don't think Roseanne is a racist, I think that is racist…I still don't quite understand what she was trying to say. I don't understand what the logic is. No one's explained to me what it was supposed to mean, and I felt so confused by that. I really did," she said.