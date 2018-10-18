EXCLUSIVE!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Here With the Most Relatable Song About Regretting Your Past

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This is the scariest thing to happen to just about everyone: You're in bed, about to fall asleep. Suddenly, your eyes shoot open. You've just remembered something you did that was definitely not appropriate, whether it was a joke, a comment, an action, whatever. All you can do now is replay that moment over and over again. You're in a socially awkward nightmare. Now, there's a song for it thanks to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Get acquainted with "The Cringe." You've done it. We've all done it. Now, Patton Oswalt, Rachel Bloom, Gabrielle Ruiz, Vella Lovell and Donna Lynne Champlin are singing about it.

"You know, a lot of people are scared of cemeteries. They come here spooked with thoughts of the undead, but what haunts people the most is their own past," Oswalt's returning security guard character says in the exclusive clip.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Patton Oswalt, Rachel Bloom

CW

So what makes them cringe? For Oswalt's character it's when he asked a woman he hadn't seen in a while when she was due. She wasn't pregnant.

"I think about that time in bed with my ex when I chuckled at his penis during sex," Lovell's Heather sings.

And that's when the zombies come in, revealing their own cringe-worthy moments, like hooking up with the bassist of Sugar Ray, angel tattoos on upper thighs and giving a eulogy for a mother while high.

OK, so you probably haven't done these specific things, but wagers are you've done something that haunts you. "The Cringe" is our new anthem. Thank you, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

"Regret can be a blast when nothing gets as funky as what lurks in your past," Oswalt sings.

In the episode, "I Am Ashamed," Rebecca, Paula, Heather and Valencia participate in a séance, Darryl (Pete Gardner) goes overboard with his parenting duties and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) works to prove to his father that he's the best person to run the law firm.

The final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Fridays, 9 p.m. on The CW.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News

Lecy Goranson Tells All on "The Conners"

High School Musical, Then and Now, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

Roseanne Barr

Impossible Ego, Shifting Politics and Zero Filter: Inside 30 Years of Roseanne Barr and All That She's Put Us Through

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Return to Murder House

How American Horror Story: Apocalypse Director Sarah Paulson Brought Closure to the Murder House

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Goes Home: Sarah Paulson Talks Directing the Return to the Murder House

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Orange Is the New Black Ending With Season 7

Cole SProuse, Lili Reinhart, liplock, Riverdale

Everything We Know About Riverdale's Flashback Episode

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.