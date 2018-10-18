Watch Meghan Markle Get Hilariously Startled on Royal Tour With Prince Harry

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 6:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Startled

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

When it comes to laughing it off, Meghan Markle seems to be the queen. 

For the third day of their first royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Melbourne, Australia, where one activity gave the expectant mom-to-be a bit of a surprise. 

During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar. F1 in Schools is an international STEM competition for students in which groups design and manufacture a miniature car. 

The students showed Prince Harryand Meghan two miniature cars set up on the State Dining Room table and invited the famous pair to race. The enthusiastic duo obviously jumped in to give it a try, but Markle was startled in the process.

Photos

All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s PDA-Packed Moments on the Royal Tour

As they launched the cars, the vehicles let out a "pop" sound with smoke, which shocked the duchess. However, she immediately started hysterically laughing, turning the entire moment into an endearing one as everyone joined in with giggles. 

If there's anything the two have shown in the course of their tour thus far, it's that they know how to go with the flow no matter what arrises. On Wednesday in Dubbo in the midst of some unexpected rain, Markle held an umbrella for her husband while he delivered a speech outside. 

There was also the lovable impromptu move they made when they decided to stop outside Mountain View Farm, where a group of locals were waiting with gifts and bouquets. 

As it seems, these two are not going to take a back seat to their royal duties. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Prince Harry , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Patton Oswalt, Rachel Bloom

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Here With the Most Relatable Song About Regretting Your Past

A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy Kaling

Say Hello to the PCAs Family Movie Finalists Including, A Wrinkle in Time & Incredibles 2

Prince Harry, Fan, Hug

Aw! Prince Harry Brings a Fan to Tears With a Sweet Hug on the Royal Tour

Busy Philipps

From Marches to Posing With Big Bird on Sesame Street, See Busy Philipps' Coolest Mom Moments!

Shopping: Fall Porch Decor

How to Make Any Front Door Warm and Welcoming for Fall

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a "Long List" of Baby Names

ESC: Kim Kardashian

8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.