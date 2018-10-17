This Lion King Cast Photo Is Giving Us Major "Hakuna Matata" Feels

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lion King, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Billy Eichner

Movie remakes are all a part of the circle of life. With Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones and more in the new Lion King, there are simply no worries here.

On Tuesday, Rogen posted a photo on Instagram with co-stars Glover and Eichner and director Jon Favreau. He captioned it with the lion and crown emoji. In the upcoming live-action version of the classic Disney film, Glover voices Simba, so we know he just can't wait to be king. Rogen is appropriately cast as class clown Pumbaa and Eichner is his sidekick (or vice versa?), Timon.

As it turns out, both Favreau and Eichner shared the same image on their Instagram pages. 

The Atlanta star channeled fellow animated Disney characters as he wore a red sweater with Donald Duck on it.

Photos

Animated Disney vs. Live-Action Disney

The Lion King

Disney

Disney announced the re-imagining of the film back in 2016, but eager audiences will have to wait until 2019 for the celebrity-studded remake.

At the 2018 Grammys, Glover aka Childish Gambino subtly teased the upcoming film when fellow co-star JD McCrary, who plays young Simba, joined the rapper onstage and performed "Terrified" with Gambino.

In Nov. 2017, E! News caught up with Eichner about his role in the movie and how he feels about singing alongside some big Hollywood names. "I was freaking out," he said. "I mean, the cast is amazing. Me and Seth Rogen are Timon and Pumbaa, so we do 'Hakuna Matata' and then we also sing 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' with Simba and Nala, who are going to be voiced by Donald Glover and someone who is named Beyoncé."

James Earl Jones is the only cast member to appear in both the original and the remake. He voiced Mufasa, and once Mufasa, always Mufasa.

Although Beyoncé didn't appear in the cast photo, we could still feel the love tonight.

The Lion King comes out in theaters July 19, 2019, just over 15 years  to the day after the original, which was released June 24, 1994.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Seth Rogen , Beyoncé , John Oliver , Donald Glover , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Luke Hemsworth

Luke Hemsworth's Love for His Native Australia Shines in New Ad

Paige, Total Divas 805

Paige Bravely Opens Up to the Bella Twins About the "Lowest" Point in Her Life on Total Divas

Fan Bingbing

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Resurfaces After Mysterious Disappearance: Reports

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

Sean "Diddy" Combs & Cassie Ventura Break Up

Piers Morgan Jerk-Meter: Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande & More

Lady Gaga's Engagement Ring vs. Other Star Bling

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.