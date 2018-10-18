Hugh Jackman and More to Be Honored at 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Damien Chazelle

Getty Images

Hugh JackmanGlenn Close and Damien Chazelle are among the lucky A-listers that are going to be honored at the Hollywood Film Awards this year.

The X-Men star is taking his rightful place as Hollywood Film Actor at this year's awards. In 2017, the star dazzled fans in his performance for The Greatest Showman.

Furthermore, Damien Chazelle continues his success with the honor of Hollywood Director award following the success of the film First Man. The French-American creative has swept many categories at prominent award shows in recent years for his work on hit movies La La Land and Whiplash. He is posed to continue his winning streak with this award under his belt as we head into awards season.

And last, but certainly not least, is actress Glenn Close who is taking home the award for Hollywood Film Actress. This year, she starred in the film The Wife, alongside Jonathan Price and Christian Slater.

Photos

2017 Hollywood Film Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

These stars and more will be formally honored on Nov. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards.

Included in the honorees for the Breakout category is the cast of this year's hit film Crazy Rich Asians. 

Congratulations to all the honorees.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Hugh Jackman , Awards
Latest News
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Patton Oswalt, Rachel Bloom

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Here With the Most Relatable Song About Regretting Your Past

A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy Kaling

Say Hello to the PCAs Family Movie Finalists Including, A Wrinkle in Time & Incredibles 2

Prince Harry, Fan, Hug

Aw! Prince Harry Brings a Fan to Tears With a Sweet Hug on the Royal Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Startled

Watch Meghan Markle Get Hilariously Startled on Royal Tour With Prince Harry

Busy Philipps

From Marches to Posing With Big Bird on Sesame Street, See Busy Philipps' Coolest Mom Moments!

Shopping: Fall Porch Decor

How to Make Any Front Door Warm and Welcoming for Fall

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a "Long List" of Baby Names

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.