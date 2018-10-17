Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The ladies of country music are ready for their red carpet moment.
Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood and more singers dazzled on the CMT Artist of the Year red carpet ahead of Wednesday night's historical show. The country music stars are going to be the focus of the show in honor of their years of dedication and talent, with their male counterparts taking a back seat for the all-female special.
CMT announced the first ever female focused lineup on Sept. 11, which is meant to be a way of "reflect what's happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans," said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent for CMT.
The statement continued, "In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry."
To see the stars in their fashionable looks, check out the gallery below!
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Tori Kelly
The soulful singer donned a strapless black, mermaid gown for the awards in Nashville.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Elle King
King strut herself on the red carpet in a classy jumpsuit.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Schuyler Fisk & Sissy Spacek
The singer-songwriter and her actress mother walked the red carpet in complimentary suits.
Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Maren Morris
The singer was an angelic vision in a feathered cocktail dress and peep-toe heels.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Maddie Marlow & Tae Dye
The duo brought a pop of color to the red carpet for the show.
Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kimberly Schlapman
Schlapman showed off her long legs in a black, belted dress and ankle high shimmering booties.
Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Karen Fairchild
The Girl Crush singer wore a stunning silver, halter neck dress, which she paired with black heels.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Jackson Boyd, Alisa Fuller, Jessica Mack & Kerry Degman
The Music City stars joined together for a photo opp at the show.
Sanford Myers/Invision/AP
Carrie Underwood
The pregnant singer walked the red carpet solo in a blue, shimmering cocktail dress.
Sanford Myers/Invision/AP
Hillary Scott
The Lady Antebellum singer wore a flowing and flirty drink for the female-centric show.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl wore a geometric dress and pointy-toed booties on the red carpet.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Dierks & Evelyn Bentley
The singer brought his 10-year-old daughter as his date so she could see the girl power from Wednesday night's show.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Martina McBride
The iconic country singer wore a chic and classic look on the red carpet.
