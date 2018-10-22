How DeAnna Pappas Found Her Happily Ever After Following The Bachelorette

It's been more than 10 years since DeAnna Pappas was given a shot at love as ABC's The Bachelorette.

And even after all this time, the former reality star often gets asked one specific question.

"People always ask me if I went on for the right reasons and as dumb as it sounds and as cliché as it sounds, I really did," DeAnna shared with E! News exclusively earlier this month at Unicon 2018—The Unicorn Mom's Convention. "I was sold on the love story and the happy ending."

As viewers recall, DeAnna originally didn't receive a final rose from Brad Womack. And while she experienced a proposal from runner-up Jason Mesnick and winner Jesse Csincsak on The Bachelorette, they never made it down the aisle.

Instead, a love story was built away from the cameras that was beyond her wildest dreams. DeAnna was introduced to Stephen Stagliano and today marks their seven-year wedding anniversary.