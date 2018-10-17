Emma Watson Kisses Brendan Wallace During Mexico Vacation

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Chord Overstreet who?

In June, Emma Watson and the Glee alum sparked romance rumors early this year and appeared to confirm them with a major makeout session Los Angeles in June. But this past weekend, the 28-year-old Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast actress was photographed kissing a man who appears to be a new beau, tech CEO Brendan Wallace, while dining in a restaurant during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two have not commented on the status of their relationship.

"They kissed across the table and seemed passionate about each other," a source told E! News. "She had a big smile on her face and seemed to really love being with him. They chatted a lot and spent time laughing together. They seemed like a very happy couple enjoying their vacation."

Photos

Emma Watson's Best Looks

Emma Watson, Brandon Wallace, PDA

HEM / BACKGRID

The source said Watson and Wallace stayed at an oceanfront resort.

"They seemed very happy to see each other," the source said. "They showed lots of PDA and were very comfortable together. They spent time in their private plunge pool and reading on their phones side-by-side. They also sat on the same chaise lounge and took turns rubbing each other's backs and being very affectionate. Brendan sipped on a margarita and they were both very relaxed. They had their butler come by a few times to check on them, but they were low key and without too many requests."

Another source told E! News that the two also traveled to a ranch, where they went camel riding and rode motorcycles.

Wallace, a New Yorker, is the co-founder of Cabify, the Latin American Uber, and of the investment company Fifth Wall. He has a BA in political science and economics from Princeton University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emma Watson , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

The Hills Reboot Keeps Casting New Stars: Everything We Know About New Beginnings So Far

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo After Calling Off Engagement

Meghan Markle Sweetly Holds Prince Harry's Umbrella

The Real World

Before Facebook Revives The Real World, Find Out If These MTV Couples Are Still Together

Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Plane Lands Safely After Experiencing Mechanical Issue

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's Shirtless Selfie for Naomi Osaka Is a Gift to All of Us

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson to Receive Global Icon Award at 2018 MTV EMAs

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.