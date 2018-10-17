Emma Watson Kisses Brendan Wallace During Mexico Vacation

Chord Overstreet who?

In June, Emma Watson and the Glee alum sparked romance rumors early this year and appeared to confirm them with a major makeout session Los Angeles in June. But this past weekend, the 28-year-old Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast actress was photographed kissing a man who appears to be a new beau, tech CEO Brendan Wallace, while dining in a restaurant during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two have not commented on the status of their relationship.

"They kissed across the table and seemed passionate about each other," a source told E! News. "She had a big smile on her face and seemed to really love being with him. They chatted a lot and spent time laughing together. They seemed like a very happy couple enjoying their vacation."