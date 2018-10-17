Michael B. Jordan's Shirtless Selfie for Naomi Osaka Is a Gift to All of Us

Well happy birthday to you Naomi Osaka.

All day yesterday, the tennis player received lots of love as she celebrated her birthday and turned the big 21.

One fan in particular couldn't help but acknowledge Naomi's big day with a hilarious post. "Happy birthday, @Naomi_Osaka_," Ellen DeGeneres shared on Twitter with a shirtless picture of Michael B. Jordan from his movie Creed. "I got you a present. @michaelb4jordan."

Soon after the post was shared, Naomi jokingly replied "pls block me." Don't block anyone girl because you never know who will show up in your feed.

"This one is better and more recent. LOL," Michael later shared on Twitter with a shirtless selfie in the gym. "Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present."