Janet Jackson to Receive Global Icon Award at 2018 MTV EMAs

Hosted by Hailee Steinfeld, the show's leading nominee is Camila Cabello, who has six nods, including "Best Song," "Best Video," "Best Artist," "Best New" and "Best Pop."



According to MTV, Jackson will take the EMA stage for the first time with a medley of her hits, including her new single, "Made for Now."

"It was only a matter of time before she received the award," MTV said. "Her music has been loved around the world since the 1980s, when she first began releasing groundbreaking albums like Control and Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814. She's now one of the best-selling artists of all time. Seven of her albums are certified platinum and she's sold over 160 million records."