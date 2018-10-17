The Conners Ratings Are Here—How Many People Watched to Find Out About Roseanne?

Turns out millions of viewers wanted to see how The Conners solved its Roseanne Barr problem. The premiere of the Roseanne spinoff brought in 10.5 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

The finale of the Roseanne revival season had 10.6 million viewers and a 2.5 rating. When DVR viewership was factored in, the Roseanne finale had 15.6 million viewers and a 4.2 rating. The premiere of the revival in March 2018, after DVR viewership was factored in, notched 27.2 million viewers and a 8.1 rating. Expect the premiere numbers for The Conners to go up when Live +3 and Live +7 viewership is factored in. The real test will be how the show continues to perform in future episodes.

In a poll, 71.3 percent of E! News readers said they loved the premiere episode, 28.6 percent said they hated it.

So, what did The Conners do about Roseanne? Spoiler alert!