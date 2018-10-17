Sesame Street's Original Big Bird Is Saying Goodbye: Caroll Spinney Announces Retirement

It's the end of an era for Sesame Street. Caroll Spinney announced his retirement from the series. Not familiar with the name? You're familiar with his characters: Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.

"Big Bird brought me so many places, opened my mind and nurtured my soul," said Spinney. "And I plan to be an ambassador for Sesame Workshop for many years to come. After all, we're a family! But now it's time for two performers that I have worked with and respected – and actually hand-picked for the guardianship of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch – to take my alter-egos into their hands and continue to give them life," Spinney, 84, said in a statement.

Spinney has been a puppeteer with Sesame Street since the show premiered in 1969.