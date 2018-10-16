Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet Call It Quits After Three Months of Dating

Another one bite the dust! Youtuber Logan Paul and actress girlfriend Chloe Bennet have split, multiple outlets report.

Rumors of a relationship started to swirl after the two Valley Girl co-stars were seen vacationing on the shores of Hawaii together, about a month after Bennet broke up with Walking Dead star Austin Nichols. At the time, the duo stayed mum about the reason behind their seemingly romantic getaway, but it wasn't long before fans demanded answers.

So, as any Youtuber would, Logan brought Chloe on to his channel to answer his fans burning questions. "I kind of have to address this," Paul said on the vlog. "I'm very transparent with you guys. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out. Touch butts."

He continued, "If you haven't kissed your friends, I don't think your friends. So that's what Chloe and I were doing."