7 Celebrity Jacket Trends That Will Make You Want to Brave the Cold

This season, it's all about the jacket.

This is actually good news for lazy fashion lovers, hard-working bosses and do-it-all moms because getting dressed during fall of 2018 doesn't have to take a lot of time or effort. In order to perfect your look, you need to pull out your best fall basics. We're talking black turtlenecks, white T-shirts, denim and ankle boots (just to name a few). Then, once you put on a comfortable pair of jeans, a cute T-shirt and a pair of boots, simply layer a stand out jacket on top—it's that easy.

Case in point: Charlize Theron's red carpet ensemble. The Tully actress won big with a black pleated midi skirt, white top, knee-high boots and printed blazer from Dior. While her entire look, including her makeup, is drool-inducing, E! News learned that her overall look centered on the jacket.