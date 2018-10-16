Kim Zolciak-Biermann Denies "F--king Sick" Claims That She Photoshops Her Children

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 3:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Bravo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is shutting down claims that she uses Photoshop on her children's bodies in pictures.

The idea first arose in September when she posted photos of her 4-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann smiling at each other and hugging. Some observant followers noticed that Brielle Biermann shared a similar photo, but Kaia's body looked different in Kim's picture.

An Instagram account called TheGoodTheBadandTheFake posted a side-by-side comparison of Brielle and Kim's pictures to illustrate the disparities. Kim, however, is having none of it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star replied to a tweet from a Housewives gossip account that repeated the Photoshop allegations. She let the account and her fans how she feels about it all.

She didn't make any public comments when the allegations first arose, but this time was different.

Read

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Most Controversial Moments On and Off Screen

"People are f--kin SICK!! Get the f--k out here!!" she tweeted. "No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! I will no longer stand for this bulls--t!"

Kim has had a slew of rather controversial moments on and off-screen, especially when it comes to her parenting style. However, she's prone to clapping back however she sees fit. For instance, in 2016, Kim's daughter Ariana Biermann was voluntarily shocked by an electric dog collar, which Kim recorded on Snapchat. Ariana wore the collar because she apparently wanted to hang out with her friends. "She'll do anything to hang out with her friends. Anything—a dog collar. Eat poop, eat poop," Kim said on her video.

In August, the Housewives star posted an Instagram about her kids' first day of school and how emotional she got. She wrote in her caption that she and the kids' nanny walked them to class, which led them to start "crying out eyes out!"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Zolciak-Biermann , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Legacies

Legacies Sneak Peek: Meet the Powerful Saltzman Twins

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

All the Details on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ''Incredible'' Uganda Getaway

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore's Baby Registry Is Worth Almost $5,000: All the Details

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Break Royal Protocol to Snap a Picture With Meghan's Mini-Me

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Lady Gaga Is Engaged! Relive Her Journey to Finding Love With Christian Carino

Kate Hudson, Ryder Robinson

Aw! Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson Bonds With His Baby Sister Rani Rose

This Is Us

This Is Us' Trip to Vietnam Will Have "Profound Effects" on the Pearson Family

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.