Riverdale Releases Sultry "Jailhouse Rock" Music Video Because of Course

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 12:00 PM

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still behind bars, so what's Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) to do? Why assemble her cheer squad for a performance of "Jailhouse Rock," of course! It's Riverdale, we expect nothing less.

In the video above, see Veronica, Josie (Ashleigh Murray), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and the River Vixens perform their song and dance routine for Archie and his fellow inmates. Apparently seeing a squad of cheerleaders only captures their attention for so long, they eventually get back to playing football. This football game was organized by Archie in an effort to bring together the Ghoulies and the Serpents, not even dancing and singing will stop them!

Veronica and the Vixens arrive in an attempt help Archie's spirits while in juvenile detention. Safe to say the performance works?

The performance is from "Fortune and Men's Eyes," the Wednesday, Oct. 17 episode of The CW series.

"Jailhouse Rock" was written by songwriting duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller for Elvis Presley, ever heard of him? The duo later wrote the movie score for Presley's film of the same name. The original version of the song was a No. 1 hit in the United States for seven weeks in 1957. "Jailhouse Rock" was also named one of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW.

