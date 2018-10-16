Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Christian Carino

Cue the wedding bells because Mother Monster is getting married!

Lady Gaga is engaged to her beau, Hollywood agent Christian Carino, the Star Is Born actress confirmed herself. Nearly a year since engagement rumors first sparked last November, the triple threat thanked her "fiancé Christian" during her emotional and empowering speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday.

While it's unclear exactly when the big question was popped, Gaga has been wearing a sparkler on her left-hand ring finger for months now, fueling the speculation that she was indeed an engaged Lady.

Despite her immense stardom and high-profile life, the couple have managed to keep their romance relatively low-key save for the occasional joint public appearance.