Keira Knightley Bans Her Daughter From Seeing These Disney Movies

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 4:50 AM
Keira Knightley is currently making the rounds to promote Walt Disney Pictures' upcoming movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (in theaters Nov. 2). But as the 33-year-old actress confessed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, she's not a fan of every movie the studio has produced, particularly when it involves Disney Princesses who don't uphold her feminist values.
As a result, the actress has forbidden her 3-year-old daughter, Edie Knightley Righton, from watching certain movies. Cinderella, released in 1950, is "banned," Knightley said, "because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself. Obviously! And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid [is banned, too]. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is I love The Little Mermaid! That one's a little tricky—but I'm keeping to it."
Not all Disney movies are off-limits. Finding Dory "is a big favorite in our house," Knightley told Ellen DeGeneres, who voiced the forgetful blue tang. "Frozen is huge and Moana is totally fine."
"There are some good ones," DeGeneres said, "but mainly Dory."
Presumably, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is totally fine. Knightley stars in the movie as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and with her cotton candy hair, "I look a bit like a psychotic cake, don't I?"
To get into character, Knightley was covered head-to-toe in glitter. "We shot it almost two years ago and I think I've still got glitter in my house. It's impossible to get off. It's a disaster, and I was covered in it for about four months while we were making the film," she said. "It's a disaster. It is very definitely now in my contract that I won't work with glitter. Absolutely not!"
