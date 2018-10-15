Tara Reid Removed From Plane Over Pre-Flight ''Disturbance''

Tara Reid was removed from a flight to New York City after causing a "disturbance" prior to takeoff, E! News can confirm.

According to TMZ, the actress boarded the plane and reportedly took her seat, only to realize it was not a window seat as she thought it would be. She then complained about not having a pillow and feeling cramped since the person in the seat in front of her was reclined. Flight attendants tried to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

A crew member eventually asked her and her dog to leave the plane once the pilot returned to the gate. Once she deplaned, "The flight redeparted for New York following a short delay", said a Delta spokesperson.

We're told Tara took a later flight following the incident.

In August, the American Pie actress sparked some concern after appearing in a bizarre interview, where she appeared to be slurring her words.