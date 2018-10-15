Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Yvonne Strahovski is officially a mom!

The Handmaid's Tale star has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, actor Tim Loden. Strahovski announced her son's arrival on Instagram on Monday evening, also sharing the first photo of her baby boy.

"My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already," she wrote. "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"

Her rep confirms both mommy and baby are doing well.

The 36-year-old Australian actress revealed her pregnancy news back in May. The announcement came in the form of an Instagram post that showed the Serena Joy character cradling her baby bump.

"I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news—I'm going to be a Mama!" she captioned the photo. "So very exciting to watch and feel this little peanut growing every day!"