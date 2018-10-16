Why The Conners Is Such a Risky Move for ABC

"There was a lot of risk involved," Metcalf, who scored an Emmy nomination this year for her stellar work in the revival, told People. "But we all decided as a group to take the risk, knowing that we could be judged by deciding to come back."

That begs the question: What will be the reward for all this risk? Certainly, keeping hundreds of people employed is lovely and, despite the fact that it was her own impetuous behavior that threw everything into jeopardy to begin with, one can't discount Barr's agreeing to forgo any and all financial and creative ties moving forward as a means of keeping some semblance of the series on the air. But one also can't rule out the fact that if/when The Conners returns to soft numbers, it will be like catnip for the tempestuous and embittered former star and the trolls she counts as fans.

So that judgement? It's coming. Hopefully it will have all been worth it when it does.