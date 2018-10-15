The Conners Cast Promises the Show Is Moving Forward, But "Not Ignoring the Past"

The Conners may have lost a family member, but they've still got story to tell.
In an exclusive featurette above, the cast of ABC's The Conners seem ready to take on the show's new life after saying goodbye to Roseanne.
"The reason the Conners have kept together as a family is because of laughter and love," explains John Goodman. "It's true, there's a lot of love around here, and there's a lot of love in the show, and a lot of laughter."
Emma Kenney promises that "the show is not ignoring the past at all."
"It's just moving forward and continuing to evolve," she says.
"It's really about carrying on the legacy of this show," says Michael Fishman. "It's really about taking these characters and honoring where we come from, but then kind of showing a whole new path."
In case you haven't heard, The Conners is the revamped version of Roseanne, which was canceled earlier this year after Roseanne Barrs racist tweets. ABC then decided to bring the show back without its matriarch. Barr has said that her character will be killed off by an opioid overdose, following the reveal in the last season finale that Roseanne was addicted to pills.
"I'm assuming that people will be curious about the first one, and then hopefully they'll feel like they're in good hands with the family," Laurie Metcalf says.
"There's definitely things that we're doing that we obviously haven't explored before because the dynamics are shifting this time, so different characters step into different roles," explains Sara Gilbert "We felt like we had so many more stories to tell that I felt like it would be a shame to not be able to give that to people."
While Roseanne may be gone, a lot of new and old faces will be on hand in the new iteration of the show.
Johnny Galecki, Estelle Parsons, James Pickens Jr., and Natalie West will all return, while DJ's wife, Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) is coming home from the military for good. Justin Long, Steve Zahn, and Juliette Lewis will also guest star this season.
For everything we know so far about the new version of the Conner family, head on over to our helpful guide.
The Conners premieres Tuesday, October 16 on ABC.