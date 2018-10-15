Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and More Engaged Stars Who Never Made It to the Altar

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 4:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson aren't the first celebrity couple to call off an engagement. 

Over the weekend, news broke that the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian had split following a brief—yet very public—relationship. Pete, 24, and Ariana, 25, made it just four months as husband and wife-to be before realizing they just weren't meant to walk down the aisle. 

As one source described to E! News, it was the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress who pulled the plug on the engagement. "Pete has really been there for Ariana," explained the insider, "and she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time."

"She has been struggling emotionally and is not in a situation where she should plan a wedding," another source revealed. "She had to take a step back and just breathe for a minute. She's been completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down."

Photos

Stars Who Called Off Their Engagement

So while fans continue to mourn the demise of "Petiana" (for now at least), look back at 14 fellow one-time soulmates who went their separate ways soon before tying the knot. 

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Only four months after the Saturday Night Live star proposed to the pop singer with a $100,000 engagement ring, the couple pumped the brakes on their whirlwind romance and officially called it quits

Oscar Couples, Jude Law, Sienna Miller

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jude Law & Sienna Miller

While they engaged on Christmas Day 2004, things got complicated in 2005 when the actor had to apologize for bad behavior. "I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us," he said in a statement to the British Press Association. "I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused." They later called it quits

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

John Cena & Nikki Bella

After six years together, the Total Bellas stars announced they are parting ways. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple shared with E! News. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives." 

Article continues below

Britney Spears, Jason Trawick

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Britney Spears & Jason Trawick

While the pair got engaged in late 2011, they ended things in early 2013. And yes, the "Piece of Me" singer returned the $90,000 3.5-carat diamond engagement ring. 

Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney, Golden Globe Awards Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney

After getting engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. the two decided to call it quits in July 2016. The "Born This Way" singer has since moved on with Christian Carino. 

Sheryl Crow, Lance Armstrong, Grammy Couples

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow & Lance Armstrong

The singer and cycling champion got engaged in 2005 after dating for almost two years. Unfortunately, they announced their split in 2006.

Article continues below

Sienna Miller, Tom Sturridge

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Sienna Miller & Tom Sturridge

After announcing their engagement in 2012, the couple welcomed a daughter. It was reported in July 2015, however, that the couple ended their engagement. They continue to co-parent and have reunited several times since then.

Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell

FabFitFun

Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell

While Bachelor Nation couples have a habit of calling it quits before a wedding, this relationship hurt fans a little more than the rest. 

Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid

John Salangsang/Invision/AP

Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid

Back in December 2015, a source confirmed to E! News that the Friends star and her rocker beau ending their engagement. They have remained friendly since. 

Article continues below

Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscars Chic

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow

The pair got engaged in late 1996 after meeting on the set of Se7en. Things, however, turned a corner partly because of age. "I was such a kid," Gwyneth told Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show in 2015. "I mean I was 22 when we met and it's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can't make a decision when you're 22 years old."

Ruby Rose, Phoebe Dahl

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Ruby Rose & Phoebe Dahl

The Orange Is the New Black star and her designer fiancée called off their engagement in December 2015. "It's completely amicable and they wish each other the best," a source shared with E! News. 

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FOX

Emma Roberts & Evan Peters

After three years together, the American Horror Story co-stars ended their engagement. "The breakup was amicable—there was no drama whatsoever," a source told Just Jared. 

Article continues below

Tara Reid, Carson Daly, 90s couples

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Tara Reid & Carson Daly

In summer 2001, the couple's engagement and relationship was over. "When something's not right, it's not right," Tara told the New York Daily News.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Gigli

Sony

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Days before their wedding, the couple postponed the date due to what they said was "excessive media attention." Over the next few months, however, they began to spend time apart that led to an announcement that they had split.

Nick Cannon, Selita Ebanks

INFPhoto.com

Nick Cannon & Selita Ebanks

Five months after getting engaged, the former America's Got Talent host and supermodel called it quits.  "Selita and Nick are taking a break to focus on their careers but still very much love each other and remain the best of friends," her rep said.

Article continues below

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande , Couples , Engagements , Breakups , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
Yvonne Strahovski, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

The Conners

The Conners Cast Promises the Show Is Moving Forward, But "Not Ignoring the Past"

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Tattoo History

Stormi, Sir & Rumi, Kulture and More Blinged-Out Babies

Inside the Secret World of Celebrity Dating

Busy Philipps Talks "This Will Only Hurt A Little" Revelations

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Says Divorcing Tom Cruise Forced Her to ''Grow Up''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.