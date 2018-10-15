Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and More Engaged Stars Who Never Made It to the Altar

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson aren't the first celebrity couple to call off an engagement.

Over the weekend, news broke that the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian had split following a brief—yet very public—relationship. Pete, 24, and Ariana, 25, made it just four months as husband and wife-to be before realizing they just weren't meant to walk down the aisle.

As one source described to E! News, it was the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress who pulled the plug on the engagement. "Pete has really been there for Ariana," explained the insider, "and she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time."

"She has been struggling emotionally and is not in a situation where she should plan a wedding," another source revealed. "She had to take a step back and just breathe for a minute. She's been completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down."