Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out in Australia After Pregnancy Announcement

Phil Noble/PA Wire
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 3:16 PM
Phil Noble/PA Wire
Just a few hours after Kensington Palace announced her pregnancy, Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harryat the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia to kick off their first royal tour as a married couple in.
For the gathering, the Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit by Australian designer Karen Gee. The ensemble was a modest white, sleeveless dress, which she paired with her Stuart Weitzman nude stiletto heels. Harry looked equally as charming in a navy blue suit and a light blue tie.
The parents-to-be were gifted a kangaroo stuffed animal and a tiny pair of Uggs as a welcome gift. Meghan exclaimed, "It's our first baby gift!"
Kensington Palace revealed the couple is expecting their first child on Monday.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the Palace said in a statement on Instagram. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
Royal admirers suspected a royal baby might be on the way after Meghan wore a navy coat over her Givenchy dress to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding—leaving fans wondering if a baby bump was hidden underneath.
However, this wasn't the only thing to raise a few eyebrows. According to Australian media outlet New Idea, a tour guide let it slip that Harry would be the only one visiting Fiji during their visit. The publication claimed this was due to concern over the spreading of the Zika virus, which can be harmful to pregnant woman and their unborn child. However, the Palace has since confirmed that there will be no changes to the itinerary. As E! News previously reported, the two also sought medical advice before making the trip.
The happy news came five months after Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in May. Shortly after their engagement, Harry revealed the two would like to "start a family in the near future." Although, he said they were taking things "one step at a time."
While the two are just starting to grow their family, it seems like the prince would prefer to keep their family unit small. In July, he reportedly said five children would be "too many."
As for how far along she is in her pregnancy, Meghan recently had her 12-week scan.
In addition to celebrating the baby news, Meghan and Harry will spend the next two weeks traveling throughout Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The tour runs from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
