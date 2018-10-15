13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette Sparks Romance Rumors With Lydia Night

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 2:48 PM
New couple alert? Dylan Minnette is fueling relationship speculation with musician Lydia Night.
E! News has learned that the 13 Reasons Why star was packing on the PDA with The Regrettes vocalist at Knott's Scary Farm earlier this month. "Dylan and Lydia were spotted getting cozy at Knott's Scary Farm on Oct. 6," a source tells E! News. "The two held hands and at one point Dylan was rubbing her back. They exchanged a couple of kisses outside one of the mazes."
The insider adds that Minnette, who is also a member of a band called Wallows, was "wearing a baseball hat but didn't seem shy about his relationship with her."
In celebration of Night's 18th birthday over the weekend, Minnette, 21, posted a photo of them spending time together with the caption, "happy bday @lydianight :)."
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
In the comments of the post, Night thanked Minnette for the birthday wishes, also posting a matching smiley face.
"Why are you so serious my dude," Minette's co-star Brandon Flynn commented, noting the actor's facial expression in the photo.
"cus he lowkey hates me," Night replied. "jk he was just singing sweetener in his head."
After seeing her reply, Minnette commented, "*dislike*" He then wrote, "okay you figured it out!!"
Prior to this possible new romance, Minnette had been in a longterm relationship with an actress.
Take a look at the gallery above to get the scoop on more of the love lives of the 13 Reasons Why cast!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?