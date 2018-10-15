Pippa Middleton Checks in to Maternity Hospital as Due Date Approaches

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 2:36 PM

Pippa Middleton's first child could be here any minute now!

Royal watchers are abuzz over the possibility that Pippa could be going into labor at this exact moment. It all started this morning, when her husband, James Matthews, arrived at the highly-renowned Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, the same maternity ward where Kate Middleton delivered Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The businessman was seen following the lead of a heavily pregnant Pippa, with two overnight bags in hand as reported by the Daily Mail. 

Another clue that hinted at the younger sister of Kate going into labor, includes her latest column on Waitrose where she discussed her final month of pregnancy.

In the column, published earlier this month, the writer and fitness fanatic wrote, "The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in."

As of late, the only workouts the socialite has been able to engage in is walking and light stretching, according to her writings. "It's a good idea to take some wellbeing time for mummy-to-be now and, most importantly, for the future," she noted.

And just last week, Pippa and James visited the A-list Lindo wing, which reportedly costs up to £7,500, perhaps in preparation for this week's arrival. It would make sense if the couple was getting ready for her delivery since it was previously reported that her due date is in October.

Not to mention, the mommy-to-be appeared to be very far along in her pregnancy this past weekend. Pippa and James were seen on Friday at Princess Eugenie's star-studded nuptials to Casamigos Brand Ambassador Jack Brooksbank.

Best of luck to the happy family!

