Kendra Wilkinson Is ''Proud'' of Herself After Signing Hank Baskett Divorce Papers

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 12:48 PM

Kendra Wilkinson

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson is closing an emotional chapter in her life, and she couldn't be more proud of herself.

Kendra took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to announce she signed the final divorce papers in her split from Hank Baskett. "Brutal. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol," she said of the experience.

A source previously told E! News that "sorting out the custody limitations and agreements" was prolonging the divorce process, but it appears the pair is now ready to finalize their divorce.

In April, the former reality star and her athlete husband confirmed their split, following years of drama and heartbreak. Since then, the mother-of-two has been mourning the end of their ten years of marriage, both in public and in private. In August she wrote on Instagram, "Just when I think I'm healed, I start to cry... Sorry I'm not a perfect person. I'm really sorry."

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Despite the heartbreak, Kendra is once again dating just five months after her split. Sources previously told E! News the model is dating Frankie Contie, although she is in "no rush to be with anyone serious, and is having fun with Frankie."

On one of their dates, the duo enjoyed pizza at a Los Angeles restaurant and rode Bird scooters around the town. The relationship is "very new and casual, but they have been spending time together and going on dates recently," the insider told E! in Sept.

Cheers to a new and exciting chapter in Kendra's life!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

