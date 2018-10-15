How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Managed to Keep Calm and Carry On Through Their Challenging First Months of Marriage

In the past five months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come a long way. And we're not just talking about the 10,000 miles they flew to Sydney for the start of their first official tour.

Since the day Rachel Meghan Markle pledged to love and to cherish (but not obey) Prince Henry Charles Albert David, she has aced her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth II, the pair giggling away like old pals, produced her first charity project, hosted a Kensington Palace event and mastered the art of the royally appropriate outfit (say yes to panty hose and tea-length hems). And while much was made by the pearl-clutching set about her supposed faux pas (remember the time she dared cross her legs at the knee?!), she's handled the attention with aplomb, keeping her upper lip stiff and her hair perfectly tousled.

As she told Vanity Fair last fall, confirming the obvious that yes, she'd been thoroughly charmed by England's beloved prince, she has a way of focusing on the important parts and letting the outside noise fall away. "The only thing that changed was people's perception," she said. "Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."