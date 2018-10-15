Pete Davidson Joked About Ariana Grande Dumping Him Before Their Breakup

Mon., Oct. 15, 2018

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's breakup news may have come as a surprise to some fans; however, the Saturday Night Live star had joked about an inevitable split for months.

Even from the get-go Davidson had quipped they wouldn't last. Just about two months after the comedian proposed, he teased that Grande would soon realize they weren't meant to be.

"I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head really hard," he told Variety. "Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like, 'What the f--k is this thing doing around?' For right now, it's rocking."

However, this wasn't the only time Davidson had joked about Grande dumping him. He also laughed about it during a segment of "Weekend Update" on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. When co-star Colin Jost asked if they had a prenuptial agreement, Davidson replied, "Well, obviously, I wanted one. So, God forbid we split up and she takes half my sneakers."

 

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

The comedy star then made a joke about switching her birth control with Tic Tacs—which lead to a bit of backlash.

"No, I believe in us and all," he continued, "but you know, I just want to, like, make sure that she can't go anywhere."

When Jost pointed out that having a song on her album called "Pete Davidson" should prove her level of commitment, Davidson laughed about that, too. 

"You know, I don't even get royalties for that 'Pete Davidson' song?" he later said. "Like, if we break up, and we won't—we will—but we won't. I'm kidding. But like, in 10 years if God forbid that ever happened, there will be a song called 'Pete Davidson' like playing in speakers at K-Mart and I'll be working there."

News of the couple's split broke on Sunday just about four months after the two became engaged. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer also pulled out of a performance for F--k Cancer's inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala. 

In addition, the breakup came about a month after the death of Grande's ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

"It was way too much too soon," a Grande source told People. "It's not shocking to anyone."

