Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Said About Son Archie and Parenthood

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Relationship Journey

Sussex, party of four!

On Sunday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they are expecting another baby.

The news comes nearly two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first little one, son Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

While much has changed for the former Suits actress and British royal since they officially took on the titles of mom and dad, their shared love for parenthood has not.

In fact, Meghan and Harry's respective relationships with their own mothers, Doria Ragland and the late Princess Diana, have helped inform their approach to raising Archie, and serve as the cornerstone of their nonprofit foundation, Archewell.

"I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother," the couple wrote in a letter shared to Archewell's website. "We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike."