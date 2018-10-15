Meghan Markle's Mom "Very Happy" About the Duchess' Pregnancy

Perhaps the only person more excited about Meghan Markle's pregnancy is her mom, Doria Ragland. Kensington Palace announced early Monday morning that the Duchess of Sussex is "very pleased" to announced she is expecting a baby—her first with Prince Harry—next spring.

Kensington Palace added, "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." As for Doria? Kensington Palace added she "is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

(The palace did not confirm whether Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, knows she is expecting.)

Meghan's pregnancy announcement came just after she and Harry landed in Australia for their first royal tour together. Traveling with a staff of 10, the duo arrived hand-in-hand in Sydney.