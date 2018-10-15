Meghan Markle's Mom "Very Happy" About the Duchess' Pregnancy

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 4:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland

Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP

Perhaps the only person more excited about Meghan Markle's pregnancy is her mom, Doria Ragland. Kensington Palace announced early Monday morning that the Duchess of Sussex is "very pleased" to announced she is expecting a baby—her first with Prince Harry—next spring.

Kensington Palace added, "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." As for Doria? Kensington Palace added she "is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

(The palace did not confirm whether Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, knows she is expecting.)

Meghan's pregnancy announcement came just after she and Harry landed in Australia for their first royal tour together. Traveling with a staff of 10, the duo arrived hand-in-hand in Sydney.

Photos

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be 12 weeks along in her pregnancy.

After the royal couple announced their engagement last year, Harry said he was looking forward to becoming a father like his big brother, Prince William. "You know, one step at a time,"  said in an interview with the BBC. "Hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

Shortly before he met Meghan on a blind date, Harry admitted he waffled on the idea of becoming a father. "There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, 'I'd love to have kids now.' And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, 'All right, don't need kids!' There's no rush," the prince told People magazine in May 2016. "I tell you what: There's been times I've been put off having children."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Pregnancies , Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Keltie Knight, LADYGANG, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Move Over, Celeb Squads! It's All About the LADYGANG Now

Kim Kardashian, TBT

From Calabasas Kid to Pop Culture Queen, See How Kim Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years!

Kiss, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

All the Special Details You Missed at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Duchess Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew

The Truth About Fergie's Unusual Arrangement With Ex-Husband Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Prince Harry

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Husband Joe Giudice's Deportation Ruling

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

Jessica Simpson Supports Sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross at Her First Live Performance in Years on ASHLEE+EVAN

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.