Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Husband Joe Giudice's Deportation Ruling

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 8:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Joe Going To Prision

AKM-GSI

Teresa Giudice has spoken out symbolically about her husband Joe Giudice's deportation ruling.

On Sunday, Teresa posted a picture of the Statue of Liberty, but instead of holding a torch, she's covering her eyes with her hands. She captioned it with the praying hand emoji and added it to both her regular Instagram posts and story. When the judge announced the decision, a source told E! News that Teresa "is devastated at the news that Joe will be deported to Italy."

On Oct. 10, a judge ordered Joe to be deported from the United States after his 3-year federal prison sentence and then handed over to ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He is supposed to be released in March 2019. 

Two of their four daughters also spoke out on Instagram about their hopes of keeping their father in the U.S. after prison. 17-year-old Gia Giudice and 12-year-old Milania Giudice took to the social media platform and advocated on behalf of their father. Milania uploaded pictures about the two of them and wrote, "My dad , who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home. We aren't done fighting dad. I can't believe this is happening. I can't imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!!"

Watch

Teresa Giudice's Husband Joe Will Be Deported

Gia typed similar words next to an older photo of the two of them. "My father is no threat to society he is one of the most warm hearted people I know, he would never harm a soul," she wrote. "My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn't being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that's exactly what my father did."

In 2014, Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison on fraud charges. Teresa surrendered in January 2015 and began her prison sentence at a minimal-security facility in Connecticut. She served 11 months.

Teresa has not made any other public comments about the deportation, but Joe does have the right to appeal. ICE told E! News in a statement, "Mr. Guidice has reserved his right to appeal the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals and has 30 days to file an appeal before the order becomes final."

The source told E! News that Teresa "always knew this was a possible outcome." The insider shared, "Teresa and Joe have no current plan in place for what to do next in their marriage, even though she is committed to finding a way to make this situation work for her family. She hates the idea of uprooting her children from their lives and leaving her elderly father who lives with her to move across the world."

Teresa is also making an effort to be "strong" for her four daughters, according to the source.

While she remains "committed" to keeping her family together, another source told E! News, "Teresa has no plans to go anywhere at the moment."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Joe Giudice , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

Jessica Simpson Supports Sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross at Her First Live Performance in Years on ASHLEE+EVAN

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Alex Rodriguez, the Jacksons & More! Watch the Kardashians and Their Famous Friends Play a Charity Softball Game

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

See Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Cutest Couple Moments

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Get Married

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

All the Signs Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Were Heading for a Split

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split: Take a Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.