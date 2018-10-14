See Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Cutest Couple Moments

AP/Shutterstock
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 6:57 PM
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were seemingly the Internet's favorite couple.
They wandered around New York City wearing bright colored jackets and shoes and often posted Instagram stories of sweet moments together. On Sunday, however, news broke that the couple broke up and ended their engagement. They were dating for just a few weeks before getting engaged, and since then, spoke about each other lovingly in interview after interview. Their relationship was referred to numerous times during the Saturday Night Live season 44 premiere. It even got its own sketch.
Throughout their short but loving relationship, the two of them had a number of sweet photos together, both candid and posed. They made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs, but essentially made all of New York and Instagram their runway.
Grande and Davidson got matching tattoos and other ink that paid homage to the other person.
In August, however, the comedian said in an interview with Variety that he was certain Grande would break up with him one day. He told the publication, "I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like, 'What the f--k is this thing doing around?'"
Although the "breathin" singer and her fiancé are no more, there's no shortage of photogenic moments. Take a look below at some of their cutest pictures as a couple.
This Harry Potter photo was the one that truly confirmed their relationship status. Davidson showed off his Gryffindor pride, whereas Grande showed that she was way more Slytherin.
NBC
The two of them met on Saturday Night Live in 2016 when the "Bang Bang" singer was both host and musical guest. They both said they knew from the first time they met that they wanted to marry each other.
Davidson plants a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek.
BACKGRID
The couple stepped out for Ariana Grande's birthday dinner and she rocked her signature cat ears.
Grande pokes fun at Davidson and his purple bucket hat while she opts for a cute Snapchat filter.
BACKGRID
Grande and Davidson walk down the street in New York after stopping for some coffee.
Early on in their relationship, the comedian got a tattoo of Grande's Dangerous Woman symbol. He recently covered up that ink with a heart.
The SNL comedian and singer rock nearly-matching neon outfits as they sit with Michael Strahan in the recording studio.
The two of them look lovingly at each other while Davidson holds onto Grande's signature high ponytail.
Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock
Grande and Davidson pose with former President Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral, where Grande performed.
247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
Grande and Davidson step out in New York City as she wears signature knee-high yellow boots with a black jacket.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
The couple crashed a reunion pic of The Hills cast on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs in September and were all googly-eyed for each other while posing for photos.
Grande posted about how much she loves Davidson while watching an episode of Saturday Night Live. She wrote on her Instagram story, "I love you like Kanye loves Kanye." She was supposed to perform on the season premiere, but dropped out at the last minute. She was replaced by Kanye West.
In September, Grande adopted a tiny brown pig who has made her fair share of appearances all over social media. Her name is Piggy Smalls and even starred in the music video for "breathin." Davidson also got a tattoo of the animal on his torso. Grande told her Twitter followers that Piggy is her "emotional support" pet.
Our thoughts go out to both Grande and Davidson at this time.
