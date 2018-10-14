All the Signs Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Were Heading for a Split

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have broken up and ended their engagement, but there might have been some signs.

They began dating in May and were engaged not long after. They met back in 2016 when Grande hosted and performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and apparently "had the biggest crush in the world on him the whole time—like forever." From that day on, she knew she wanted to marry him. It turns out Davidson felt the same way. He told GQ in August, "The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.'"

While the two of them lived in a $16 million New York City apartment together, there were some subtle indications about their relationship status as of late. Last week, Davidson covered up one of his Grande-related tattoos on his neck. He turned the "Dangerous Woman" mask into a heart, which sparked some speculation about their future.