Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split: Take a Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have split and ended their engagement.
Grande and Davidson had a whirlwind romance. They began dating in May and their relationship was initially described as "casual," but that quickly changed. The couple announced a few weeks later in June that they were engaged.
Before they started dating, both Davidson and Grande got out of long-term relationships. Davidson and his girlfriend Cazzie David broke up a few weeks before he and Grande became a couple. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and Mac Miller ended their relationship around the same time after dating for two years.
Since the moment Grande and Davidson's relationship hit the social media airwaves, the two of them packed on the PDA and support for one another. Davidson and Grande both got tattoos that were symbolic of the other. Early in their relationship, Davidson inked Grande's "Dangerous Woman" symbol behind his ear, although he got it covered up a few days ago.
The "God Is a Woman" paid tribute to Davidson's late father by tattooing his New York Fire Department badge number on her foot. Davidson's dad, Scott Davidson, died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Take a look below at some of their cutest moments as a couple during their relationship.
NBC
Start of Something New
Soon after confirming her split from rapper Mac Miller in May 2018, E! News confirms the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian are casually dating. "Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn't a good relationship for her," a source shares at the time. "She is in a very good place and very happy now."
Pete Davidson/Instagram
Speaking Out Against the Haters
In an emotional Instagram Stories post, Davidson (who is open about his struggle with borderline personality disorder) defends himself from those who think the mental illness negatively impacts his relationship with Grande.
Instagram
Let the Instagram Flirting Begin
A picture is worth a thousand words but an Instagram caption says it all. The lovebirds exchange flirty messages on social media and fans go wild.
Instagram
A Match Made in Hogwart's Heaven
On May 30, 2018, the pair officially confirms their relationship by posing together on Instagram. Meanwhile, a source tells E! News, "Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match. They're having a good time."
Instagram
Officially Inked
Things go from 0 to 100 when Pete debuts not one, but two tattoos as a tribute to his girlfriend of only a few weeks. The 24-year-old opts for Grande's initials on his right thumb and an image of the black bunny mask the singer wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman on his neck.
Instagram
Always On His Mind
In early June, Pete performs a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Improv, where he took a moment to shout out Ari. An eyewitness recalls, "He started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky... After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing."
Instagram
Head Over Heels
Ariana jokes on social media, "I am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes)"
Instagram
A Surprise Proposal
They're engaged! Multiple outlets report that Pete popped the question and Ariana said yes. "They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time," a source shared with People. "They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding."
BACKGRID
PDA Alert!
The two lock lips while out in NYC in late June.
StreetEasy
Roomates!
Pete and Ariana become the proud inhabitants of a $16 million unit in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, which he later reveals was purchased by the pop star.
BACKGRID
B-Day Princess
Donning a Louis Vuitton-themed ensemble, Ariana celebrates her 25th birthday at a dinner gathering with her close pals and beau.
Instagram
A Touching Tribute
In addition to getting Pete's late father's FDNY badge number tattooed on her foot, she begins wearing a gold pendant that belonged to him.
247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
Sweetener
Grande leaves no stone unturned in her deeply personal fourth studio album, which drops in August. From "R.E.M." to "Sweetener," the star chronicles falling in love with Davidson, the man who comes through her life "like the sweetener you are."
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Date Night Done Right
The couple makes their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where Ariana performs "God Is a Woman" and takes home the award for Best Pop Video.
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
A Tragic Turn
In September, news of Ariana's beloved ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death sends shockwaves through Hollywood. Originally scheduled to attend the 2018 Emmys in support of Davidson, the couple bows out in order to "take time to heal."
Instagram
Piggy Smalls
Pete and Ariana adopted a pet teacup pig, which Ariana called an "emotional support animal" in a tweet. Pete tattooed the animal on his torso and Piggy even appeared in Ariana's music video for "breathin."
Work, work, work, work, work
Ariana supported Pete at Saturday Night Live and wrote, "I love you like Kanye loves Kanye."
Leading up to their breakup, Grande remained out of the spotlight, especially after Miller's death on Sept. 7. On Oct. 13, she pulled out of performing at a gala. It would have been her first performance since September.
Her team said in a statement to E! News that she was going to "take time to heal" when she and Davidson skipped out on the 2018 Emmys. The statement said, "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM