Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

Who's Shamelessly in love?

The family and love lives of the characters on Showtime's hit series Shameless may be dysfunctional onscreen, but in real life, many of the cast are pretty functional: Happily married, dating and parents to adorable kids—or expecting!

For example, Emmy Rossum, who is set to soon leave her role as Fiona Gallagher (sniff!), has been married to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail since 2017. Several of her Shameless co-stars, including William H. Macy and Jeremy Allen White, attended their wedding.

Macy, who plays patriarch Frank Gallagher on the show, has himself been married to actress Felicity Huffman for more than 20 years.

Check out more details about the love lives of the stars of Shameless!