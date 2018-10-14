5-Tier Cake and Casamigos Galore: 6 Over-the-Top Facts About Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

Royal weddings do not disappoint.

From Prince William and Kate Middleton's classic wedding at Westminster Abbey to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's gorgeous nuptials at St. Geroge's Chapel in Windsor Castle, it's clear enough that British royals know how to put together a wedding bash. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding on Oct. 12 was no exception.

The princess and the Casamigos ambassador exchanged vows at St. George's chapel in front of a number of friends and royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan), Prince Philip and more. Fellow royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte played big roles in the wedding, too.

Princess Eugenie wore a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which had a low back that showed off her scoliosis scar from her surgery when she was 12. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that," the princess told ITV News.

The royal wedding was a day filled with royal protocol and lovely festivities. Below are some of the craziest facts about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.