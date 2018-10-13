Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

Hey, your "skeleton" may end up being the person you marry.

Real World: Skeletons and The Challenge star Tony Raines is engaged to high school sweetheart and off-again, on-again girlfriend Alyssa Giacone, the mother of one of his two daughters.

Raines announced the news on Saturday on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Giacone kissing, with her showcasing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

"We're engaged!" he wrote.

"Fiancé has a nice [ring emoji] to it!" Giacone wrote on her own page. "We're ENGAGED yall!!!! @t_raines #weregettingmarried #hefinallypoppedthequestion #newyorkcity #isaidYES."

Raines and Giacone were together for eight years before he appeared on Real World: Skeletons in 2014, where he was famously blindsided by her and another ex when they joined him on the show.

The two later reconciled and in November 2016, they welcomed a daughter, Isla Rose. Raines also shares a 2-year-old daughter, Harper London, with ex Madison Channing Walls, his roommate on Real World: Skeletons.