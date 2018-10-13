See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

The Royal Wedding portraits are officially here!

Lots of photographers were on site when Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Friday, marking the second royal wedding at the venue this year. But the couple only wanted one man to be their official wedding photographer: Alex Bramall. The couple released four of his official portraits on Saturday.

He had previously photographed Eugenie for the U.S. edition of Harper's Bazaar in 2016, and over the years, he's shot many celebrities and models, including Gemma Arterton, James Bay, Alexa Chung, Jamie Dornan, Keira Knightley, Karolina Kurkova, Louis Tomlinson and Florence Welch. After beginning his career in the art department at British Vogue, he started his own studio in 2014 and has since been published internationally in Porter Magazine and Vanity Fair.

Eugenie looked appropriately regal as a bride in a custom off-the-shoulder wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Rather than wear a veil, she made a bold statement with her loaned Grenville Emerald tiara and an open back that showed her scoliosis surgery scars.